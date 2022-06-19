Maximiliano Urruti scores to hand CF Montreal a heartbreaking 1-0 loss
Maximiliano Urruti greeted his return to Saputo Stadium with his fifth goal of the season in the second half, and Austin FC handed CF Montreal a heartbreaking 1-0 loss Saturday night.
Urruti, who wore a Montreal Impact uniform in both 2019 and 2020, found the back of the net in the 67th minute after his team was down to 10 men since the final minute of the first half.
Then, despite Ismael Kone coming on at the start of the second half, and Romell Quioto, Ahmed Hamdi and Alistair Johnston coming on in the 72nd minute, CF Montreal (7-6-2, 23 points) was unable to get the equalizer.
As expected, CF Montreal played this game without midfielders Djordje Mihailovic (left ankle) and Lassi Lappalainen (COVID protocol) and defender Kamal Miller (right leg).
Prior to the game, the team announced that forward Sunusi Ibrahim suffered an ankle injury during a training session this week. The duration of his absence was not specified.
CF Montreal will switch to Canadian Championship mode on Wednesday when they play their semi-final match against arch-rivals Toronto FC at BMO Field. Three days later, Montreal will be back in MLS mode, and in front of their fans, to face Charlotte FC.
GOALKEEPERS UNDER PRESSURE
Prior to Saturday's match, CF Montreal and Austin FC shared second place in MLS goals scored (28). As a result, both teams returned to the locker room after 45 minutes of play with a score of 0-0.
Not only did both teams fail to find the back of the net in the first half, they only got six shots (four by Montreal) on goal, and only one on target.
That shot on target came from Kei Kamara in the 28th minute in front of Brad Stuver's net, but the Austin FC goalkeeper was able to keep the ball from crossing the goal line.
In fact, the highlight of the half came in the 44th minute when midfielder Daniel Pereira received his second yellow card of the game after bringing down Mathieu Choiniere in the Montreal zone.
With a power play to start the second half, Montreal tried to patiently orchestrate their forays into the opposition zone.
They had their first golden chance to open the scoring in the 53rd minute when Zachary Brault-Guillard crossed to Kamara, who found himself alone in front of Stuver.
But just when everyone in the stadium thought Montreal had scored the first goal of the game, Stuver made a spectacular save by diving to his right.
It's unclear how much Stuver's save inspired his team, but Austin FC suddenly came out with their claws.
In the 58th minute, Diego Fagundez beat Sebastian Breza with a powerful shot that hit the vertical rod to the left, however.
Then, less than 10 minutes later, Urruti caused consternation in Saputo Stadium when he lobbed the ball slightly over Breza, who was out of his net by a few yards, after a cross from Jon Gallagher.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Pack your patience:' Experts say no end in sight for travel troubles at busy airports
As travel picks up and delays continue at Canada's busiest airport, along with the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, some are saying the situation won't ease up any time soon.
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
How the crypto market came crashing down
As the cryptocurrency market continues to come crashing down, experts say it underscores a need for stronger consumer protection.
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president
Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
U.S. President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.
Toronto
-
Summer starts this Tuesday. Here are 12 major events set to return to Toronto
After two long years without some of the biggest summer festivities in Toronto, this season is sure to be a memorable one with a number of festivals and celebrations returning to the city for in-person events.
-
Two men shot dead in Brampton: paramedics
Two men are dead after shots were fired in Brampton early Sunday morning.
-
Woman found with severe burns in Scarborough residence dies; man arrested
A woman has died after she was found with severe burns in a residence in Scarborough on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
Star studded class of hall of famers in St. Marys for induction weekend
Baseball royalty was in St. Marys, Ont. Saturday as hundreds of baseball enthusiasts flocked to Stonetown to see their sports heroes up close in an intimate setting.
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash near Panache Lake Road
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in the area off of Panache Lake Road, police say.
-
Man in custody after police called to Val Caron dispute
Sudbury police have ended the shelter in place warning in the Fleming Street area of Val Caron issued Saturday night.
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
Calgary
-
Postal woes: Calgary business owner questions 'ridiculous' shipping costs
Parcel shipping costs have drastically jumped over the last few years and it's eating into business profit margins.
-
Calgary police identify Castleridge homicide victim, lay murder charges
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found lifeless inside a Castleridge home on Friday.
-
'Berm of failure': Memorial Drive flood mitigation receives mixed reviews from Calgarians
Calgary crews are in the process of removing a temporary berm built on Memorial Drive with the hope of opening the entire area to regular traffic by Monday.
Kitchener
-
One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in Coquitlam shooting, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital in the city Saturday evening.
-
Vancouver Public Library opens Sixties Scoop exhibit at downtown branch
The Vancouver Public Library has unveiled an exhibit at its downtown branch that tells the story of 12 Indigenous children who were part of the Sixties Scoop.
-
'Pack your patience:' Experts say no end in sight for travel troubles at busy airports
As travel picks up and delays continue at Canada's busiest airport, along with the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, some are saying the situation won't ease up any time soon.
Edmonton
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
-
'It provides comfort': SafeWalk program launches in northeast Edmonton
Two community organizations are collaborating to provide a new pilot program to help women in northeast Edmonton feel comfortable walking, taking transit, or going to the playground with their children.
Windsor
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
-
Sunny skies for Father’s Day Sunday, but summer heat slated to return
Families in Windsor celebrating Father’s Day can expect plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures as part of the last weekend of spring, but the seasonal temps aren’t here to stay.
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Regina
-
'A momentous occasion': Indian Head flag raising marks reconciliation
The town of Indian Head has shown its commitment to be a part of reconciliation by raising the Treaty Four and Metis Nation flags in front of its town office.
-
Regina police investigating after woman found dead
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after discovering a body on the 1300 block of Oxford Bay.
-
Teen missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Moose Jaw RCMP
Moose Jaw RCMP are searching for a missing teen after receiving a report Friday evening of a missing swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, according to a news release.
Ottawa
-
80 per cent of OPH spending in 2021 was on COVID-19
More than 80 per cent of the money Ottawa Public Health spent in 2021 was used in the fight against COVID-19, according to an annual report prepared for Monday’s board of health meeting.
-
Dog rescued from rollover 'shaken up but uninjured'
A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover in the eastern Greenbelt and firefighters helped care for a special passenger.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
A search is underway to find a kayaker who disappeared during an outing on Saturday in Lac Sainte-Marie, Que., about 80 km north of Gatineau.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Golf sized' pieces of hail seen in some parts of Sask.
After a thunderstorm Saturday morning, "golf sized" pieces of hail were seen falling from the sky in some parts of the province.
-
Saskatoon Pride parade returns with thousands lining downtown streets
The usual sights of rainbow flags and ear-to-ear smiles returned for the Saskatoon Pride parade on Saturday.