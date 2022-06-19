Maximiliano Urruti scores to hand CF Montreal a heartbreaking 1-0 loss

Maximiliano Urruti greeted his return to Saputo Stadium with his fifth goal of the season in the second half, and Austin FC handed CF Montreal a heartbreaking 1-0 loss Saturday night.

Urruti, who wore a Montreal Impact uniform in both 2019 and 2020, found the back of the net in the 67th minute after his team was down to 10 men since the final minute of the first half.

Then, despite Ismael Kone coming on at the start of the second half, and Romell Quioto, Ahmed Hamdi and Alistair Johnston coming on in the 72nd minute, CF Montreal (7-6-2, 23 points) was unable to get the equalizer.

As expected, CF Montreal played this game without midfielders Djordje Mihailovic (left ankle) and Lassi Lappalainen (COVID protocol) and defender Kamal Miller (right leg).

Prior to the game, the team announced that forward Sunusi Ibrahim suffered an ankle injury during a training session this week. The duration of his absence was not specified.

CF Montreal will switch to Canadian Championship mode on Wednesday when they play their semi-final match against arch-rivals Toronto FC at BMO Field. Three days later, Montreal will be back in MLS mode, and in front of their fans, to face Charlotte FC.

GOALKEEPERS UNDER PRESSURE

Prior to Saturday's match, CF Montreal and Austin FC shared second place in MLS goals scored (28). As a result, both teams returned to the locker room after 45 minutes of play with a score of 0-0.

Not only did both teams fail to find the back of the net in the first half, they only got six shots (four by Montreal) on goal, and only one on target.

That shot on target came from Kei Kamara in the 28th minute in front of Brad Stuver's net, but the Austin FC goalkeeper was able to keep the ball from crossing the goal line.

In fact, the highlight of the half came in the 44th minute when midfielder Daniel Pereira received his second yellow card of the game after bringing down Mathieu Choiniere in the Montreal zone.

With a power play to start the second half, Montreal tried to patiently orchestrate their forays into the opposition zone.

They had their first golden chance to open the scoring in the 53rd minute when Zachary Brault-Guillard crossed to Kamara, who found himself alone in front of Stuver.

But just when everyone in the stadium thought Montreal had scored the first goal of the game, Stuver made a spectacular save by diving to his right.

It's unclear how much Stuver's save inspired his team, but Austin FC suddenly came out with their claws.

In the 58th minute, Diego Fagundez beat Sebastian Breza with a powerful shot that hit the vertical rod to the left, however.

Then, less than 10 minutes later, Urruti caused consternation in Saputo Stadium when he lobbed the ball slightly over Breza, who was out of his net by a few yards, after a cross from Jon Gallagher.