Maxime Bernier loses his seat in Beauce, says party will fight on
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 11:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 11:30PM EDT
Maxime Bernier lost his seat in the Beauce on Monday.
As of 11 p.m. just over 9000 votes had been tallied in favour of Bernier. His competitor, Richard Lehoux, a star conservative candidate who used to a mayor in the region, counted almost 13,000.
The results allowed analysts to predict Lehoux would take the riding.
Bernier had represented the riding, like his father before him, for numerous elections. He split from the Conservative Party of Canada to form the People's Party of Canada, but the party didn't manage to elect any candidates on Monday.
"I accept [the results] with humility and I congratulate the new MP from the Beauce, Mr. Lehoux," Bernier said in a speech on Monday. "What [the People's Party of Canada] managed to accomplish in only one year is spectacular."
Bernier said his party was only getting started.
"We are the party that is growing the fastest in Canada, and we will continue to build in the coming years," he said.
