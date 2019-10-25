MONTREAL - Max Domi launched a fund on Friday to help Canadians with Type 1 diabetes, a disease from which he suffers.

Domi hopes his contribution will improve the quality of life of Canadians who suffer from the chronic disease.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of his book "No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL," will go towards the new fund. The book is scheduled to be released on Oct. 29. The Montreal Canadiens will also hold a book signing session for 500 people on Nov. 10 at the Bell Centre store, and a portion of the proceeds generated will be donated to the fund.

The Max Domi Fund was launched in association with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The fund will support young people with Type 1 diabetes and explore ways to help people with Type 1 diabetes who are suffering from mental health problems. It will also be used to ensure people with Type 1 diabetes have access to the latest technologies.

"I want to do everything possible to improve the lives of Canadians with Type 1 diabetes," Domi said in a statement. "I hope young people will read my book and know they're not alone and that diabetes can't stop them from doing what they want."