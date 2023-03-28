Maureen Breau, Quebec police officer, stabbed and killed during arrest
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge.
Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Breau and her colleague were trying to arrest a 35-year-old man accused of uttering threats at around 8:30 p.m., near Saint-Aime St. and Saint-Laurent Ave., according to preliminary information handed over to Quebec's independent investigations bureau, the BEI.
While the officers were reading the alleged perpetrator his rights, the man reportedly picked up a blade and struck Breau. A police source told CTV News the weapon was likely a sword.
Two other officers at the scene then shot and killed the man.
Montreal police have opened a parallel investigation, and a command post has been parked at the scene. The BEI did not provide further information on the nature of the alleged threats.
'MY HERO'
Breau's sister, reached on Facebook, said the family was asking for privacy. "My big sister will always be my hero," she wrote in a message to the The Canadian Press.
Yvon Deshaies, the mayor of Louiseville, said he had learned from the building's landlord and police that the suspect was disruptive and had started conflicts with neighbours -- some of whom he had allegedly accused of stealing his cats.
"Everybody was scared of him," he said.
Deshaies also suggested the suspect had previously been institutionalized for mental health issues, although the mayor did not provide a source for that information.
"He shouldn’t have been here," he told reporters. "He should have been in an institution, getting healed. He was sick."
Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
'SHE HAD A LOT OF EXPERIENCE'
Quebec provincial police Chief Insp. Patrice Cardinal said Breau was in her early 40s and had two children. Her partner is also a provincial police officer, he said. Breau's two decades of police work were mostly spent on patrol or supervising patrol teams, he said in a phone interview.
"She had a lot of experience, for every kind of event or police intervention," he said.
"It is with great sadness that I learned of Sergeant Breau's death," SQ General Director Johanne Beausoleil told officers Monday night. "I offer my deepest condolences to her spouse, her children, her family and her colleagues."
Jacques Painchaud, the president of an association representing provincial police officers, confirmed the police intervention originated in a mental health call -- a situation that has become increasingly frequent, he said.
He told reporters at the scene that Breau was stabbed in the neck and there was little that could have been done to help her.
Painchaud said Breau was working an overtime shift when she was stabbed. She was four days away from starting a new job as an investigator, he added. "She was a mother with two young children. She gave her life for the mission."
MORE TRAINING NEEDED: RETIRED OFFICER
Officers need more training with firearms in high-risk interventions, said Andre Gelinas, a retired detective-sergeant with the Montreal police.
"Training is never enough. You cannot be prepared for everything," he said. "You get into a call where someone is in crisis, and you never know what kind of threat that person can represent."
Police officers need the support of the community in times like these, he added.
"The more we invest in training… the more we save lives. Not only do we save more lives on the police side, but we also save more lives on the civilian side," he said.
Montreal police have launched a parallel investigation following the stabbing death of a provincial officer in Louiseville, Que., west of Trois-Rivieres Monday night. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
REACTION: 'I WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO THANK THEM ENOUGH'
"I’m wishing a fast and full recovery to the officer who was injured. We're keeping you all in our thoughts," wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
"I’m sending my condolences to Sergeant Maureen Breau’s family, friends, and Surete du Quebec colleagues," he wrote.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault called the event "appalling" online. He said he would work with the province's minister responsible for social services to ensure that mental health cases are treated urgently when a person is deemed to be a risk of violence to themselves or others.
Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel expressed condolences to Breau's colleagues.
"Today, my thoughts are with the Surete du Quebec and all the police officers in the province," wrote Bonnardel Tuesday morning. "I will never be able to thank them enough for their sacrifices."
First Nations and Inuit Relations Minister Ian Lafreniere, who was formerly a spokesperson for the Montreal police, also reacted online.
"This morning, not only the police community, but all of Quebec is in shock," he wrote. "To colleagues, relatives and the large police family ... We are all with you."
Granby, Que. police paused their morning operations for a moment of silence Tuesday, as officers lined the sidewalk outside a local station to mourn.
The police department wrote that the event demonstrates just how dangerous community policing can be.
"Sergeant Maureen Breau of the Sûreté du Québec lost her life in the line of duty," wrote Granby police. "We offer our deepest condolences to her family, colleagues and friends in this tragic event."
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Frost scores 2 goals, leads Flyers beat Habs in 4th straight win
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
Freeland's green economy spending aimed at competing with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says clean energy and green technology spending may not have been the big-ticket items of the 2023 federal budget if it weren’t for the need to compete with infrastructure spending in the United States.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Meat from extinct mammoth grown in lab, used to create meatball
An Australian company lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.
Paris trash strike ends, pension protest numbers shrink
Sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday amid heaps of trash that piled up over their weekslong strike as protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon's controversial pension bill appeared to be winding down.
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn't let migrants out
Infante Padron recounted how she saw immigration agents rush out of the building after fire started late Monday. Later came the migrants' bodies carried out on stretchers, wrapped in foil blankets. The toll: 38 dead in all and 28 seriously injured, victims of a blaze apparently set in protest by the detainees themselves.
Toronto
-
Toronto council to meet for first time since Tory resigned, confirm mayor race dates
Toronto city council is set to meet today for the first time since former mayor John Tory resigned.
-
'Intense burst of snow' expected to hit Toronto area Wednesday
Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.
-
Man accused of killing 'adventurous' teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland
The man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy remembered as an avid adventurer has been wanted on an arrest warrant issued in a Newfoundland courtroom for nearly two years.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
London
-
Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view
If you had your eyes to the sky Tuesday evening you may have noticed a special alignment.
-
New Costco south location to open its doors on Wednesday
Attention all Costco lovers, get your membership cards ready — after a long wait, the new Costco Wholesale location in south London, Ont. will officially open its doors on Wednesday morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH | London fire crews tackling large barn, grass fire in southeast London, Ont.
London fire crews are currently tackling a ‘large grass fire and working barn fire’ in the southeast section of the city Tuesday afternoon and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence accuses Crown of compromising Sudbury murder trial as deliberations begin
As the jury began deliberating Tuesday on the fate of Robert Steven Wright, several restrictions on what can be reported about the case have been lifted. Here are a few of the items that were discussed during the trial when the jury was not present.
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
Calgary
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Police were called to the Lions Park LRT station, near North Hill Centre, around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary high rise
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in a residential tower in downtown Calgary.
-
Gas prices won't be record breaking, but they will be high this summer
The price of gas is heading upward and it's expected to remain high through the summer, thanks to a number of market forces.
Kitchener
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
'They're struggling to stretch their own budget': Grocery prices impact local food budgets
A one-time grocery rebate for low income Canadians is coming at time where many residents in the region are struggling to keep up with their food bills.
Vancouver
-
'How could this happen?' Mother of man killed in Vancouver stabbing looking for answers
A 37-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver while stopping to get a coffee with his fiancé and daughter is being remembered by his grieving mother as " a beautiful soul."
-
Involuntary treatment, insufficient support: Riverview patterns continue post-closure
It's been more than a decade since the Riverview Hospital closed its doors for good and one thing is clear: The pattern of treatment, discharge, and insufficient post-hospitalization care continues throughout the province.
-
Watermain rupture displaces Burnaby residents, shuts down businesses
A watermain break is causing a massive headache for hundreds of residents living in two condo towers in Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
New chemical in Edmonton water to help prevent lead buildup
A new colourless, odourless chemical that is designed to act as a barrier to keep lead out of Edmonton's drinking water is now running through the city's taps.
Windsor
-
Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view
If you had your eyes to the sky Tuesday evening you may have noticed a special alignment.
-
‘This make us more confident’: Active attacker drills appreciated by students
In the wake of school shootings in the United States, students and staff at St. Clair College in Windsor say “active attacker” drills are a good idea.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police seek suspect in convenience store theft with knife
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer
Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.
-
'The last time I saw my grandson alive': Grandfather testifies in 2nd-degree murder trial for Chelsea Whitby
Emerson Whitby was a busy, inquisitive toddler who was always moving around. That’s how his grandfather Travis Jolly described the 18-month-old boy as he detailed the last time he saw his grandson alive during trial at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.
-
'Strong value': Regina police to officially launch Aerial Support Unit
The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be officially launching their Aerial Support Unit on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 1000 Islands Wanderer Project a unique way to reignite tourism in Gananoque region
There's a different type of tourism push in Gananoque and 1000 Islands, called the Wanderer Project, promoting the region by boat, helicopter and right on main street.
-
Witness rescues woman from fatal house fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
Saskatoon
-
Taste of Saskatchewan going on hiatus this year, organizer says
Taste of Saskatchewan is tasting a break this summer.
-
Five-year-old Saskatoon boy suffers head injury in dog attack
A Saskatoon couple says they felt ignored by police after their five-year-old foster son was attacked by a dog outside the Meadowgreen Confectionary on March 22.
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.