MONTREAL -- The F.-A.-Gauthier ferry, under repair for more than a year, resumed service Sunday between Matane, Baie-Comeau and Godbout.

The ferry was decommissioned on Dec. 18, 2018 and is scheduled for two regular crossings: Matane to Baie-Comeau at 2 p.m. and Baie-Comeau to Matane at 5 p.m., said the STQ.

"The sea trials and the preparation of the crews have been carried out according to plans for the past few days, so much so that both the ship and our staff are ready for return to service, '' wrote the STQ president and chief executive officer Stéphane Lafaut Friday.

In addition, the air link that had been set up will be maintained until Jan. 31 to allow customers who have booked to complete their trip as planned.

Users of the Matane - Baie-Comeau - Godbout ferry have experienced multiple service interruptions in the past year. The F.-A.-Gauthier, acquired by the STQ at a cost of $175 million, was decommissioned on Dec. 18, 2018, due to major construction defects, after less than four years of operation.

The STQ had bought an old end-of-life ferry, the NM Apollo for $2.1 million, which only sailed for 21 days before being definitively withdrawn from circulation due to major structural problems. For several weeks, ships successively followed one another to ensure maritime service and air links were set up. For the past few months, the NM Saaremaa has provided the Matane - Baie-Comeau - Godbout crossing.

Last September, the Saaremaa was damaged after making contact with the Godbout boarding ramp. About a week later, it was docked due to an electronic problem. The CTMA Vacancier also served as a replacement ferry at the end of this difficult year.

Meanwhile, the F.-A.-Gauthier was repaired at the Davie shipyard in Lévis. It left the site in December to return to its home at the port of Matane, but new problems were noted. Specialists from General Electric Europe, manufacturer of electric motors, arrived in Matane on Dec. 19 to assist the mechanics of the STQ.

"I would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, as well as the STQ employees who have worked hard to provide the best possible service to the population under the circumstances and to put the ship back into service," said Lafaut. "It is a moment that will be greeted with relief by everyone."

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.