Massive construction project near Berri-UQAM due to last into the summer

Work at the Berri-UQAM metro that has caused multiple roads to be blocked since 2022 continues to drag on even though it was scheduled to finish at the end of last year.

In 2022, the city's public transport body - the STM - said that work to replace a waterproof membrane protecting the station's roof would require work that would finish in June, 2023.

The work resulted in Maisonneuve Boulevard being closed long-term due to a massive construction hole between Berri and Saint-Denis streets near the Montreal public library (BANQ) and the UQAM (Université du Québec à Montréal) campus.

The work is not complete and won't be for several months.

"Our teams are leading the renovations with mapping of underground infrastructure revealed some surprises," said STM spokesperson Kevin Bilodeau. "As a result, unforeseen obstacles were encountered in the progress of the work."

Bilodeau said that the crews hope to reopen Maisonneuve Boulevard by July.