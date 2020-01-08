MONTREAL -- A Montreal couple that was in Iran for their wedding ceremony were among the 176 people who died when a Ukrainian Airlines plane crashed near Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.







Sara Mamani and Siavash Ghafouri-Azar, engineers who graduated from Concordia University and worked at Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney, respectively, were confirmed to have died in the crash.



The couple, who had just bought a home in Montreal, had visited Iran for their wedding ceremony.

Navid Sharifi, a friend of Ghafouri-Azar who studied at Concordia at the same time as the couple, said he "didn't want it to be true" when he saw the couple's names Wednesday morning on the list of passengers who had perished.

"It's very saddening, especially thinking about the fact that they were just starting a new chapter of their lives. They both had pretty good jobs, they just bought a place here in Montreal, and they were getting married," Sharifi said. "I think both of them were very full of life."



CTV News is working to confirm reports of more Montrealers who were killed in the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated.