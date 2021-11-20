MONTREAL -- After the shooting death of 16-year-old Thomas Trudel in St-Michel, a march and sit in is planned in Montreal for the teen and all victims of violence.

Supporters will gather at Parc Franncois-Perrault at noon, near where Trudel was shot and killed on Sunday.

The memorial march comes the day after the funeral for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, who was stabbed and killed outside of his school in Cote-des-Neiges. Dopwell-Bailey's family criticized the "double standard" from politicians in Quebec, who publicly spoke and made gestures of support after Trudel's death, but not for the 16-year-old.

Premier Francois Legault laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for Trudel, and Mayor Valerie Plante held a news conference after his dealth along with Montreal police (SPVM) chief Sylvain Caron offering support to the family. Neither made a similar gesture after Dopwell-Bailey was killed.

The Forum Jeuness de Saint-Michel is organizing Saturday's event that will include speeches, a moment of silence and the opportunity to lay flowers in memorium.