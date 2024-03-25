Many Quebec social workers are thinking of leaving their profession: survey

Cumbersome administration and an intense workload are among the reasons why up to 16 per cent of social workers in Quebec say they may consider leaving their jobs within the next two years.

This is according to a CROP survey released Monday that was conducted on behalf of the Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec (OTSTCFQ).

According to the Order, this means that up to 2,400 social workers say they consider it "likely" or "very likely" that they will leave the profession within the next two years.

Of those who participated in the survey, 39 per cent said that duties and red tape were a source of unhappiness, while 19 per cent said their workload was too heavy.

According to the Order's president, Pierre-Paul Malenfant, these results prove that there is "a deep distress that the Quebec government must address immediately."

"This trend worries us enormously because at the end of the day if social workers break down and leave the profession, it's the public who will pay the price," he said. "Not only could the quality and availability of services be compromised, but the pressure on those remaining will be exacerbated."

According to the Order, "a single form can take up to three hours of work," which can hinder a worker's ability to "spend more time in the field in direct contact with people in need."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2024.