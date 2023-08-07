Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.

Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.

Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.

