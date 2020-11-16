MONTREAL -- A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object on Sunday night.

The Montreal police (SPVM) said he was conscious when they arrived on scene at around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Berri Sts.

The man was conscious while being transported to hospital and his life is not at risk.

The SVPM confirmed the victim was known to the police officers. Initial reports indicated that he resisted police help at first, but the SPVM said that he has since cooperated fully.

The scene of the stabbing was preserved overnight and SVPM investigators finished examining the street corner early this morning. The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.