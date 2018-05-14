Man sitting in luxury car shot in broad daylight in Rosemont
A 39-year-old man is clinging to life after he was shot at least once while sitting in a white Bentley convertible Monday over the lunch hour.
The victim, has been identified to a CTV source as Samy Mokaddem. He is currently facing multiple charges of intimidation, uttering threats and extortion.
He was shot in the upper body while sitting in the driver’s seat of the car at the corner of Belanger St. and Garnier St. in Rosemont. Multiple people were on the street at the time of the shooting.
The assailant is at large.
39 year old man sitting in white Bentley convertible shot in the upper body in Rosemont. Suspect at large. Police can’t confirm if related to organized crime. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/6nrplbIbrF— Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) May 14, 2018
Montreal police rushed to the area, near the Fabre metro station, where the convertible was parked haphazardly at the intersection.
Police found a weapon on the scene and are now examining it for clues.
“There is a perimeter that is made. Investigators and forensic technicians are on the scene are they are going to start the examination of the scene,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.
The area is surrounded by police tape, as police investigate the shooting, including with the use of the K-9 police dog squad.
Police can’t confirm if it is related to organized crime.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Ongoing #SPVM intervention, Perimeter closed to traffic: Bélanger is closed between Lanaudière and Fabre. A man has been shot.#MtlTraffic— Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 14, 2018
