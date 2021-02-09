MONTREAL -- Police are on the scene of yet another shooting in Montreal, just two days after a teenage girl was killed in a drive-by attack.

In the incident Tuesday morning, a man was taken to hospital with an upper-body injury after being shot outside a restaurant in the city's far east end.

Police said that at 10 a.m., they were called about shots fired in Pointe-aux-Trembles, at Sherbrooke St. and 8th Ave.

They found the victim there. Police said he was hiding in a building neighbouring the restaurant on 8th Ave. where he had been shot.

Police investigate outside a restaurant where a man was shot Tuesday morning. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

According to preliminary information, they said, one shot was fired at him. His condition isn't known.

At least one suspect fled on foot, police said, and they can't yet say if there appear to me more people involved.

A police barricade has now been erected, and investigators and the canine unit are both now on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.