A 29-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot in NDG.

The attack took place outside a bar at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Oxford St. at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was struck at least one in the chest by a bullet, then rushed to hospital for treatment.

The victim, who has had run-ins with the law before, is not telling officers anything he might know about why someone would try to kill him.

Police spent several hours at the scene of the shooting, and in their search for clues brought in a dog squad to try and sniff out a trail.

On Friday officers will canvass the local merchants in hopes that surveillance cameras captured images of the attack and the suspect.