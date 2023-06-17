Man shot dead Friday night in Charlemagne: SQ investigates

CHARLEMAGNE, Qc -

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Charlemagne, about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police officers from Repentigny were called around 10 p.m. for a seriously wounded person on Sainte-Therese Street. The investigation has since been transferred to provincial police (SQ).

"The victim's injuries were caused by firearm projectiles, and he was reportedly found in a vehicle," said SQ spokesperson Sgt Catherine Bernard.

32-year-old Noël Garcia-Frias, who was known to police, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Surete du Quebec investigators, accompanied by police officers from the City of Repentigny, are currently on the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event," said the SQ spokesperson on Saturday. Forensic identification technicians have also been called to the scene.

For now, the SQ says it is investigating the matter as a suspicious death.

"As for suspects, there are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing. However, anyone who may have information about this event is asked to contact the Surete du Quebec's Central Criminal Information at 1-800-659-4264," said Bernard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2023.