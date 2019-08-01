

CTV Montreal staff





A Jewish man says he was the victim of an anti-Semitic assault by a Montreal taxi driver in the St-Laurent borough on Sunday.

According to a statement from B’Nai Brith, the man was visiting his elderly parents at the time of the assault. The victim, who asked not to be identified, said the cab driver was blocking the underground garage of the parents’ condo building.

He alleges that the cab driver, who was in a Taxi Champlain car, shouted “I won’t move for any f—king Jews” and then threatened to kill him.

The victim said he was identifiable as a Jew because he was wearing a kippah.

When the Jewish man tried to photograph the driver’s taxi number to file a complaint, the driver exited his car and punched him repeatedly and smashed his phone.

The victim went to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“This is a shocking antisemitic hate crime, in which someone could have been gravely injured or even killed,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a statement. “Our thanks as a community go out to the good Samaritan who stepped in before this event became even uglier.”