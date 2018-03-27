

CTV Montreal





A rescue operation took place Tuesday morning in downtown Montreal to pull a man from a hole in a construction site.

A call was placed around 7:10 a.m. The man - a construction worker - was inside the hole during an excavation with co-workers.

While on the site, located at the corner of Berri and Ontario St., the man told his coworkers that he felt unwell.

The fire department and police arrived on site to help pull him out, while first responders from Urgences Santé climbed into the 22-metre deep pit to assess the man's condition.

They determined he had abdominal pain, and that the stairs were too steep to carry him up on a stretcher.

As a result firefighters called on their high-angle rescue squad to lower cables into the hole and pull the man out.

This squad undergoes 250 hours of basic training to crawl into locations that are not easily accessible. The fire chief on duty said the squad was called out more than 100 times last year.

The worksite is for a building that will house two new electrical rectifier stations, which hold equipment necessary to supply electrical power to the tracks on the metro, according to STM spokesperson Philippe Dery.