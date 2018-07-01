Man killed by gunfire in Pointe-Claire
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 1, 2018 9:40AM EDT
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Pointe-Claire on Saturday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call that there was gunfire in the area.
Medical crews were dispatched.
The man was unconscious and died on site.
The major crimes unit is investigating, and there are no suspects.