Man in hospital for lower body gunshot wound
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 8:30AM EDT
A 26-year-old man was shot in the lower body Sunday night / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday night to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Montreal police believe the man was shot during an altercation between two groups of people in Jarry Park near Ball Ave. They were called to the scene just after 10 p.m.
The man is known to police and was not cooperating with them.
A perimeter has been set up around the scene for investigators to analyze the area.
