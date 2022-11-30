Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, had gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, police say. A perimeter was established and the scene was transferred to the SPVM major crimes unit.