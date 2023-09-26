Man hospitalized after fire in Terrebonne apartment building

A 72-year-old man was sent to hospital Tuesday night with burns to 40 per cent of his body after an apartment fire in Terrebonne, the city's fire department said.

Just before 8 p.m., the fire department received 911 calls reporting an active fire at a six-storey building on Lucille-Teasdale Boulevard.

Stephane Laurin, the chief of operations, told CTV News that around 20 other people were displaced by the fire, mainly due to water damage, and that nearly 40 firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze, which was later brought under control.

Laurin said the cause of the fire and where exactly it started remains under investigation. He did not have information on the condition of the man in hospital.