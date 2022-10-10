Man dies in tractor accident in Quebec's Charlevoix region
A tractor driver died from his injuries after being thrown from the vehicle following a collision that occurred Sunday morning in Saint-Urbain, in the Charlevoix region, about two hours northeast of Quebec City.
Charlevoix MRC police received a call around 10 a.m. Sunday regarding a collision that occurred on Saint-Paul Street.
The 70-year-old tractor driver was driving on a curved slope when he hit a guardrail. The tractor then rolled over, and the man was ejected from the machine.
"He was taken to hospital but unfortunately did not survive his injuries," said the Surete du Quebec (SQ).
The SQ confirmed Monday morning that the victim was Louis-Joseph-Paul Tremblay.
An SQ collision investigator was on the scene to understand the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.
SQ spokeswoman Béatrice Dorsainville said a mechanical inspection of the tractor will have to be done to determine if a mechanical failure could be the cause of the fatal crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.
