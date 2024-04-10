Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.

David Tota appeared at the Longueuil courthouse Wednesday afternoon to face the charge. Police declined to say whether or not the victim knew the accused.

The victim was Josianne Faucher, a source told CTV News. She was found in a home on Toulouse Street in the suburb of Candiac on Tuesday just before noon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who identified herself as Faucher's mother wrote in a Facebook post that her daughter had died. "She was our little girl, she didn't deserve to leave us so young," Pierrette Chalifoux Faucher wrote on social media.

Municipal police were first alerted to the home by someone concerned about the woman's wellbeing.