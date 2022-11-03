Man arrested in Caribbean six years after Montreal homicide
A man in the Caribbean was handed over to Montreal police (SPVM) Wednesday night in connection with a 2016 homicide.
The arrest of Shamora Robertson, 35, is the third made by the SPVM in this case.
He is one of four alleged assailants believed to be involved in the April 30, 2016 killing.
On that night nearly six years ago, four people forced their way into a home on Grenet Street, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, where two roommates lived.
After threatening the roommates, one of the four assailants shot and killed the victim, a 30-year-old man. The other victim was hit with a wooden stick but survived.
Police arrested suspects Jermaine Carlton Gero and Nikita Hunt in 2016, but Robertson fled the country, according to the SPVM.
The SPVM arrested Robertson in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through collaboration with local police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and U.S. authorities.
He is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Thursday to face murder charges.
Montreal Top Stories
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
-
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | Quebec health officials to give COVID-19 update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Severe depression eased by single dose of synthetic 'magic mushroom'
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in people with a treatment-resistant form of the disease, a new study found.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10 a day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
London
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Calgary
-
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Driver clocked at more than 230 km/h on Hwy 403: police
An 18-year-old Mississauga resident is facing criminal charges after police clocked them driving 130 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a man hospitalized Wesdnesday afternoon.
-
Mortgage company fined $16K for inadequate supervision of broker with sex offence convictions
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $16,000 in penalties for inadequately overseeing an employee with a record of sexual assault convictions.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.
Windsor
-
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
-
Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer
Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.
Regina
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report
Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.