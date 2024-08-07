Man appears in court after intense gunfire in DDO

A Montreal man appeared at the courthouse on Tuesday to face charges in relation to fierce gunfire in the West Island last weekend.

According to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), Nackeal Hickey is facing charges of possession of a firearm, non-compliance with a previous court order not to possess or carry any type of weapon, and attempting to cause the deaths of four people.

This comes after three people were hospitalized following a shootout with Montreal police (SPVM) on Sunday night.

As it is a case that involes police officers, the Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating.

According to the police watchdog, officers received a 911 call about a dispute and potential gunfire at a home on the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

"One of the persons involved in the dispute left the residence on foot and crossed paths with a motorist," said the BEI. "This person allegedly pointed a firearm at the motorist. The motorist left. The subject continued on foot and headed towards a second vehicle, near which there were three people."

The BEI notes when police arrived on the scene, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the suspect.

"The subject was shot and seriously injured," the bureau notes. "Two people in the vicinity of the vehicle were shot and seriously injured. Their condition is currently stable and there are no fears for their lives."

Hickey, who is known to police, is expected back in court on Wednesday.