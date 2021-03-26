MONTREAL -- A 21-year-old man made a brief court appearance Friday morning to face an attempted murder charge on a Montreal police officer.

Ali Ngarukiye was arrested Thursday in Toronto after police say DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the Jan. 28 attack on Const. Sanjay Vig. The accused is also charged with attempted murder, intentionally discharging a prohibited firearm, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft of a vehicle.

Watch the video above for more on the accused's court appearance.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Matthew Gilmour