Man, 66, dead after stabbing in Laval, 33-year-old man arrested

    A 66-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Laval-des-Rapides.

    Laval police (SPL) say the incident happened outside a home on Robin Place at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    "The victim was immediately transported to a hospital where, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead," said Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

    A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

    He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

    Beshara confirmed the two men knew each other but would not elaborate on their relationship. 

