

CTV Montreal





A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an ambulance in Villeray on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 53-year-old man was heading south on St-Hubert St. at 6:30 a.m. when he collided with the ambulance, which was going east on Cremazie Blvd.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe head and neck injuries. He died a few hours later in hospital.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was responding to a non-emergency call and was therefore not flashing its lights or using its siren.

Police said they’re not sure what led up to the crash, but will speak to witnesses and try and determine if any cameras in the area were filming.

“The collision occurred at the middle of the intersection and (collision investigators) are on the scene in order to know exactly what happened. Is it possible that one of the two passed on a red light? They're going to have to meet with witnesses and to find out if there are cameras that may have filmed the collision,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Another crew of paramedics was following the ambulance and witnessed the crash. They treated the man on the scene until another crew arrived.

Stephane Smith of Urgences Sante explained that depending on the patient, two additional paramedics will sometimes accompany an ambulance so one can drive the car back and the other can accompany a patient in hospital.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Couture said investigators are still in the early stage of determining what happened and will look into the speed of both drivers, but it could take weeks before coming to a conclusion.

It was the second motorcycle death in Montreal in 2018.