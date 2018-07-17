Man, 50, dies after he was struck by a truck in LaSalle
A man was struck by a truck in LaSalle Tuesday evening.
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:45PM EDT
A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck in LaSalle Tuesday evening.
The truck was turning southbound from Newman Blvd. onto Terrasses Newman about 6:40 pm when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the boulevard.
The victim sustained multiple injuries to his upper and lower body, according to Montreal police. He was initially in critical condition, and his death was confirmed later in the evening.
The 69 year-old truck driver was treated for shock.
