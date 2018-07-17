

CTV Montreal





A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck in LaSalle Tuesday evening.

The truck was turning southbound from Newman Blvd. onto Terrasses Newman about 6:40 pm when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the boulevard.

The victim sustained multiple injuries to his upper and lower body, according to Montreal police. He was initially in critical condition, and his death was confirmed later in the evening.

The 69 year-old truck driver was treated for shock.