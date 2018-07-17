Man, 49, in critical condition after he was struck by a truck in LaSalle
file photo
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:57PM EDT
A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in LaSalle Tuesday evening.
The truck was turning southbound from Newman Blvd. onto Terrasses Newman about 6:40 pm when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the boulevard.
The victim sustained multiple injuries to his upper and lower body, according to Montreal police.
The 69 year-old truck driver was treated for shock.