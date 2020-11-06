Advertisement
Man, 49, dies after being stabbed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville depanneur; suspect at large
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 6:57PM EST
Montreal police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A 49-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a depanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Montreal police say the man was attacked about 1 p.m. Friday inside a store on Henri-Bourassa East near De Lille St.
The victim was in critical condition until early Friday evening, when he succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. A large security perimeter has been erected around the scene as police interview witnesses.
This is Montreal's 22nd homicide of 2020.