Man, 43, shot and injured in Montreal North

A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Thursday evening in Montreal North.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the corner of Ernest-Robitaille Avenue and Arthur-Chevrier Street around 5:10 p.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body and rushed to hospital, but police do not fear for his life.

A security perimeter was set up while investigators conducted their work. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.