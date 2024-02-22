MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 43, shot and injured in Montreal North

    SPVM SPVM
    A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Thursday evening in Montreal North.

    Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the corner of Ernest-Robitaille Avenue and Arthur-Chevrier Street around 5:10 p.m.

    The victim was shot in the lower body and rushed to hospital, but police do not fear for his life.

    A security perimeter was set up while investigators conducted their work. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  

