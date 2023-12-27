Man, 41, shot multiple times while parking his vehicle in Saint-Laurent

A man was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while parking his vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say.

At around 7:15 p.m., Montreal police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots near the intersection of Céline-Marier and Bois-Franc Road in the Saint-Laurent borough.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was conscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was sent to hospital but police did not have any further details about his condition.

According to the preliminary information provided to police, a suspect vehicle approached the victim while he was parking and one or more suspects opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The victim attempted to get away from the danger and ended up crashing his vehicle into a tree in the yard of a nearby house, according to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No arrests have been made, she said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.