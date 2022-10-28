Man, 40s, struck by car in Lachine, in critical condition

A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Lachine around noon Friday.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was made at noon following the collision at the intersection of St-Jacques Street and St-Pierre Avenue.

The man sustained serious injuries to his upper body and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

Police are at the scene of the collision to determine was transpired, said Lévesque.