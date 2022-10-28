Man, 40s, struck by car in Lachine, in critical condition
A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Lachine around noon Friday.
Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was made at noon following the collision at the intersection of St-Jacques Street and St-Pierre Avenue.
The man sustained serious injuries to his upper body and was transported by ambulance to hospital.
Police are at the scene of the collision to determine was transpired, said Lévesque.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is in the midst of his much-anticipated testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With cross-examination yet to get underway, here are some key quotes from his testimony so far.
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack on Paul Pelosi: AP source
The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting 'Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?' before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers to go on full strike if no deal is reached, union warns
Ontario education workers will be in a legal strike position as of next week and the head of the union representing them says members are prepared to engage in a “full withdrawal of services” should they remain without a deal after the deadline.
-
New BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants growing twice as fast as BA.5 in Ontario
Public Health Ontario says the proportion of the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants in the province is growing twice as quickly as the dominant BA.5 strain.
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
London
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
-
Seaforth golf pro sentenced to 3.5 years for historical sexual offences
Cam Doig is headed to jail. The former golf pro has been sentenced to three and a half years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl.
-
Joint investigation between London, Ont. and London, U.K. police leads to child porn, luring and extortion charges
A 22-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing multiple serious criminal charges including child pornography, extortion and luring after he allegedly uploaded child porn images to a social media platform, and then entered into an online relationship with a teenaged girl in the U.K.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Northern Ont. hunter fined $6,500 for shooting deer on a roadway
An Echo Bay man has been fined $6,500 and had his hunting license suspended for two years for careless use of a firearm in 2018.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Calgary
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
3 bears captured in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Three bears were captured in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Olds, Alta., high school temporarily locked down due to threat
School administrators and the RCMP say an "emergency lockdown" at the École Olds High School on Friday, issued in response to a report of a suspicious person, has been lifted.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school, hold and secure in place
Shots have been fired in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Police make arrests in Dorchester after robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
The investigation led police to Dorchester, just outside London, and resulted in several Dorchester schools being placed on hold and secure Thursday afternoon while area residents were advised to stay inside.
-
K-W Poppy Fund kicks off annual campaign in Waterloo
The K-W Poppy Fund kicked off its annual campaign at the Royal Canadian Legion Waterloo on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
-
Free BC Ferries travel offered for all first responders attending slain RCMP constable's funeral
First responders travelling by ferry to a slain RCMP constable's funeral next week will be able to take their trip for free, BC Ferries announced Friday.
-
Explosive house fire in North Surrey sends 2 to hospital
An investigation is underway in North Surrey after an explosive house fire.
Edmonton
-
Here's how you can protect your kids against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV
Alberta Health Services is reminding parents to be wary of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to AHS, RSV is one of the most common childhood viral infections, especially during the colder months, adding almost all children will have an RSV infection by age two.
-
Either 'deplorable' driving stops, or southwest Edmonton councillor will look at speed reduction options
Southwest Edmonton has a speeding problem, according to hundreds of complaints Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell says he has received.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Windsor
-
Firefighter taken to hospital after Chatham house fire
Residents of a Chatham home were treated for minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter was sent to hospital.
-
Code Blacks drop from crisis to monitoring level in Windsor-Essex
County of Essex officials are shifting the emergency declaration to monitoring levels as the the ambulance offload situation stabalizes.
-
Ontario education workers to go on full strike if no deal is reached, union warns
Ontario education workers will be in a legal strike position as of next week and the head of the union representing them says members are prepared to engage in a “full withdrawal of services” should they remain without a deal after the deadline.
Regina
-
'No units available': First responder radio recordings provide snapshot of ambulance shortage in Regina
An emergency situation in Regina on Tuesday in which no ambulance was available to immediately respond is highlighting ongoing pressure felt by paramedics across Saskatchewan.
-
New text scam pretends to offer Sask. residents money for receiving COVID-19 shot
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a new text scam pretending to offer residents money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Here's everything happening at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina
Here's a list of everything happening during the Grey Cup Festival in Regina.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
What we're learning from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is telling his side of the story about the days leading up to the occupation and the chaos during it.
-
Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police fatally shoot armed suspect
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter leaving downtown, expanding
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown shelter will be moving to a new location and expanding.
-
'It’s unbelievable in this place': Saskatoon tenant fed up with living conditions in apartment
Renee Vidmar says she’s fed up with the condition of her apartment building.