Man, 30, charged in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter

The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.

Michael Lominy, 30, is accused of killing Marie Lamercie-Lefebvre and Marguerite Lominy.

Longueuil police (SPAL) would not confirm any familial ties between the pair, ages 67 and 84, and Lominy.

However, neighbours told CTV News they were all related, specifying that the victims were mother and daughter. They said they often heard screaming from the apartment, adding that Michael Lominy suffers from mental health issues.

He was known to police, according to the SPAL.

Lominy was arrested Wednesday evening after officers discovered the lifeless bodies of Lamercie-Lefebvre and Marguerite Lominy inside an apartment on Des Ormeaux Boulevard.