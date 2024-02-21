Man, 22, arrested for allegedly stabbing teen in downtown Montreal

Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder downtown last month.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed on Berger Street near Sainte-Catherine Street East at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police say the stabbing occurred during a fight involving several people over the sale of drugs.

The teen was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to hospital for treatment. Police say despite the serious injury, he is expected to survive.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder and breach of conditions.

Police are asking anyone with information about violent incidents to 911 or their local police station. They can also reach out to Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 on infocrimemontreal.ca.