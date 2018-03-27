

CTV Montreal





A 20-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in NDG.

Around 1:25 a.m., police received several 911 calls reporting shots fires on Hampton Ave. near Upper Lachine Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found an empty vehicle with the driver side door open. There was a bullet hole in the door, an SPVM spokesperson said, as well as bullet casings on the ground.

A little while later, the victim was located on Regent Ave. with a bullet wound.

He was transported to hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unclear.