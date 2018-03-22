Major Turcot closures this weekend
Work on the Turcot Interchange will close several roadways starting Friday night and reopening Monday morning on the weekend of March 22 to 24, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 11:31AM EDT
Another weekend, another round of Turcot closures.
Starting on Friday at 11:59 p.m., several major roadways will be shut down as work on the Turcot continues. The roads will re-open on Monday at 5:00 a.m.
- Rte. 136/Highway 20 West between the Robert-Bourassa exit and St-Pierre Interchange.
- The entrances to the 136 West at St-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville.
- Highway 20 Eastbound between Exit 64 and the entrance at Angrignon Blvd.
- Rte-136 East between the Turcot and de la Cathedrale.
Also closed this weekend is Rte-132 East under the Champlain Bridge between Exit 53 and the next entry. That roadway closes at 10:00 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Monday.
