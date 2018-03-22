

Another weekend, another round of Turcot closures.

Starting on Friday at 11:59 p.m., several major roadways will be shut down as work on the Turcot continues. The roads will re-open on Monday at 5:00 a.m.

Rte. 136/Highway 20 West between the Robert-Bourassa exit and St-Pierre Interchange.

The entrances to the 136 West at St-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville.

Highway 20 Eastbound between Exit 64 and the entrance at Angrignon Blvd.

Rte-136 East between the Turcot and de la Cathedrale.

Also closed this weekend is Rte-132 East under the Champlain Bridge between Exit 53 and the next entry. That roadway closes at 10:00 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Monday.