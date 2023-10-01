Montreal

Major search effort to find 4-year-old child who fell in Mauricie River

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A four-year-old child is missing after falling into the Saint-Maurice River in Quebec’s Mauricie region Sunday night.

Quebec provincial police say officers were called to the municipality of Grandes-Piles around 6 p.m.

At least two children were playing by the water's edge when one fell into the river. It’s unclear whether a second child fell in and managed to get out on their own, said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

A major operation has involved firefighters searching the water by boat and police officers scouring the riverbanks. An SQ helicopter is searching the area. Local residents have joined the search as well, said Tremblay.

