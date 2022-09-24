Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes

Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.

The post-tropical storm made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday morning and is also impacting eastern Quebec.

"There are many obstacles on the road. There are trees. There are rocks. There are materials that have blown off. There are overflows, floods. That's why we're asking you to avoid using the road this morning. We ask you to avoid all travel," said Richard Leblanc, deputy mayor of the Magdalen Islands, speaking at a press conference.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the islands, with wind gusts of up to 119 km/h recorded in the morning by Environment Canada. Waves along the coast could reach up to eight metres high.

"High waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast. Coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas. Stay away from affected shorelines," reads a notice from the agency.

Winds are expected to weaken throughout the day. Nevertheless, the mayor reminded citizens that the storm is not over.

Leblanc confirmed Saturday morning that at least 22 people had been evacuated.

POWER OUTAGES COULD AFFECT WATER SUPPLY

Over 5,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without power in the Gaspé and Magdalen Islands regions early Saturday afternoon.

Hydro Quebec teams were deployed to the region to "respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises," according to a Tweet from the hydroelectricity company.

An afternoon lull in strong winds allowed repairs to be made and power restored in some areas.

As a result of the power interruptions, residents have been asked to limit their drinking water consumption.

"Power outages are not allowing us to pump as much water as usual," said Leblanc.

"It's better to save now just in case."

GOVERNMENT PROMISES MONETARY AID

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Saturday that the government will provide financial compensation for islanders who have suffered property losses not covered by insurance.

He was accompanied at a Saturday press conference by Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

Conditions permitting, Guilbaut will travel to the Magdalen Islands on Sunday.

The premier and Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader also announced he would resume his campaign activities Saturday afternoon after pausing them in light of the storm.

Legault is scheduled to make a stop in the Taschereau riding of Quebec City.

