Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
The post-tropical storm made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday morning and is also impacting eastern Quebec.
"There are many obstacles on the road. There are trees. There are rocks. There are materials that have blown off. There are overflows, floods. That's why we're asking you to avoid using the road this morning. We ask you to avoid all travel," said Richard Leblanc, deputy mayor of the Magdalen Islands, speaking at a press conference.
A hurricane warning was in effect for the islands, with wind gusts of up to 119 km/h recorded in the morning by Environment Canada. Waves along the coast could reach up to eight metres high.
"High waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast. Coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas. Stay away from affected shorelines," reads a notice from the agency.
Winds are expected to weaken throughout the day. Nevertheless, the mayor reminded citizens that the storm is not over.
Leblanc confirmed Saturday morning that at least 22 people had been evacuated.
POWER OUTAGES COULD AFFECT WATER SUPPLY
Over 5,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without power in the Gaspé and Magdalen Islands regions early Saturday afternoon.
Hydro Quebec teams were deployed to the region to "respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises," according to a Tweet from the hydroelectricity company.
An afternoon lull in strong winds allowed repairs to be made and power restored in some areas.
As a result of the power interruptions, residents have been asked to limit their drinking water consumption.
"Power outages are not allowing us to pump as much water as usual," said Leblanc.
"It's better to save now just in case."
GOVERNMENT PROMISES MONETARY AID
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Saturday that the government will provide financial compensation for islanders who have suffered property losses not covered by insurance.
He was accompanied at a Saturday press conference by Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault.
Conditions permitting, Guilbaut will travel to the Magdalen Islands on Sunday.
CTV News has developed a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona.
The premier and Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader also announced he would resume his campaign activities Saturday afternoon after pausing them in light of the storm.
Legault is scheduled to make a stop in the Taschereau riding of Quebec City.
With files from The Canadian Press.
This is a developing story that will be updated. More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
London
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketballs courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
-
One month after hit and run, London police charge alleged driver
A London driver is facing multiple charges following a hit and run last month that injured two cyclists.
-
Goodbye summer and hello autumn: Cool and wet weather on the way
Autumn has greeted London, Ont. with wind, rain, and cooler temperatures — and this weather isn’t going away anytime soon, with Saturday slated to kick off several days of rainfall, according to Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Fire at homeless encampment in Sudbury causes smoke downtown
Lots of smoke could be seen in the distance in Sudbury’s downtown around noon as a campfire at a homeless encampment on Raphael Street near the top of the stair from Brady Street had gotten out of control.
-
Timmins MPP talks the future of mining in the north
George Pirie, the Ontario's Minister of Mines and MPP for Timmins, gave his first state of mining address for his new role at a Timmins Chamber of Commerce event Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental health and economic challenges
Active and retired Calgary members of the armed forces gathered alongside their families and friends at South Glenmore Park Saturday morning for the fifth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Calgary filmmaker Tank Standing Buffalo explores family trauma in SAVJ
A Calgary filmmaker is showcasing a highly personal animated film at the Calgary International Film Festival Sunday that features the voice of one of his Hollywood heroes.
Kitchener
-
Hydro tower damaged in Wilmot Township crash
A serious crash outside of Waterloo is being blamed for a power outage and road closure.
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
Vancouver
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
This electric, self-driving delivery robot can bring pizza to your door
If you're looking to get Pizza Hut delivered in downtown Vancouver, your delivery person might not be a person at all.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake
After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Windsor
-
Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen after fatal crash claims two lives
A section of Highway 401 east of Belle River Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont. reopened Saturday morning after a fatal three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people on Friday night.
-
Young drivers asked to text behind the wheel to show dangers of distracted driving
Young drivers are getting the opportunity to put their skills behind the wheel to the test in Tecumseh — but instructors are not making it easy, purposely putting obstacles in their way to educate them on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.
-
'Take Back the Night' event hits the streets of Windsor, Ont.
People filled the streets of downtown Windsor on Friday evening in order to “Take Back the Night” and shed a light on sexual violence and domestic violence against women.
Regina
-
Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC
The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.
-
Suspect, 13, in custody following lockdown at Regina high school: police
A youth is in custody after a report of a firearm prompted a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
St. Brigid's owner pleased with decision to uphold eviction of United People of Canada
The owner of the church that a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group has been occupying for weeks says he is pleased that a judge sided with him and ordered the group's eviction.
-
Long waits at local walk-in clinics
Traditionally, walk-in clinics are used by people without family doctors, but now the clinics themselves are filling up.
-
Advance voting underway in Ottawa municipal election
Four days of advance voting are underway in Ottawa for the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Why a fundraiser to save a Saskatchewan drive-in theatre is sparking controversy
A fundraiser launched to save a drive-in theatre in Manitou Beach is proving to be controversial.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.