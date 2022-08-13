Luke Bryan set to take the stage at Lasso Montreal country music festival

The distinct twang of country music is rining throughout the air of Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend as Quebecer group the Mountain Daisies kicked off the Lasso Montreal country music festival Friday night.

Country juggernaut Luke Bryan headlines Saturday night's lineup that also features Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Riley Green and more.

The festival was announced two years ago by the same team that organizes Osheaga but was delayed due to the pandemic.

"Osheaga year one was considerably smaller than this, so we have the advantage of being able to start this one a little bit bigger with some of the biggest names in country right now," said Evenko vice-president Nick Farkas.

The reaction, Farkas said, was incredible out of the gates shortly after the team announced the festival launch.

Lasso programmer Audrey Johnson said that based on how fast Luke Bryan's show at the Bell Centre sold out, country music has a solid fan base in the province.

"Quebec has always been a pretty country province," she said. "Country music has always been very popular."