MONTREAL -- A record jackpot of $70 million will up for grabs in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The total prize pool, which will reach approximately $80 million, will also consist of approximately 10 lots of $1 million.

Since the launch of this lottery in Canada, 28 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including a $65 million take, the largest jackpot ever won in Quebec. The prize was awarded last June to a family in Montreal who already had the chance to win $1 million during the Extra draw in January 2017.

The $65 million-prize also gave the owner of the Ville-Émard district store where the winning ticket was purchased 1 per cent of the total prize: $650,000.

Loto-Québec said that four $60 million Lotto Max jackpots were won in Quebec in three draws in 2017 and another in 2018.

About 50 per cent of lottery sales happen the day of the draw. More casual gamblers are likely to buy tickets as prize pools grow, Loto-Québec said.