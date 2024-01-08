Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec

A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it some dangerous driving conditions.

"Precipitation will begin as snow before changing over to rain Wednesday morning," explains Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The storm is expected to bring an "extended period of freezing rain" and strong winds.

"Dangerous driving conditions can be expected," the agency said. "Consider postponing or delaying any non-essential travel."

The special weather statement adds there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding how much precipitation could fall.