

CTV Montreal





It's not going to be a weekend to sit in your car in the southern section of Montreal.

Construction is scheduled to take place on the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Bonaventure Expressway, Highway 20 between Viger Ave. and the Mercier Bridge, and the Turcot Interchange.

Turcot Interchange

As has become routine this year, multiple connections in the Turcot Interchange will be closed from 11:30 p.m. or midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closed ramps include:

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West and Route 136 East

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West and Route 136 East

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East to downtown

Route 136 West will be closed in the tunnel, with all traffic diverted via Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge).

Angrignon Closures

Highway 20 East will be closed between the Notre Dame Exit and the Angrignon Blvd. entrance between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 20 West will be closed between the Turcot and the Pullman St. entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Champlain Bridge

The first closure near the Champlain Bridge takes place early Friday evening.

Gaetan Laberge Blvd. will be closed between 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday between Gilbert Dubé St.and the entrance to Highway 15.

Drivers coming from the Bonaventure Expressway will be diverted to Highway 15 North.

Drivers coming from the west will not be able to access the onramp for Highway 15 South.

Once work on Gaetan Laberge is completed, crews will begin demolishing structures near Iles des Soeurs Blvd.

At 10 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday the sections of Highway 10 that go under Highway 15 will be closed.

Exit 5 from Highway 10 will also be glosed, as will Exit 57 N from Highway 15.

Ile des Soeurs Blvd. will be closed in both directions underneath the bridge.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

In its first major weekend roadwork of the spring, several South Shore exit from the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed.

The connection from the bridge to St. Laurent Blvd. West and to Highway 20 will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The only ramp open will be the one to Taschereau Blvd. and Highway 134 West.

Crews are replacing expansion joints and repairing concrete, and will need to close the same sections again on the weekend of May 4.