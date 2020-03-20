Loto-Quebec suspends ticket sales to slow the spread of COVID-19
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 4:30PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 4:34PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Loto-Quebec is suspending ticket sales and closing its terminals across the province to help slow the spread of COVID-19, it announced Friday.
Coordination with other provinces to work out inter-provincial lotteries is in the works.
Online purchases will still be available, and all ticket sales thus far will remain valid.
Loto-Quebec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie urged the public in a tweet on Friday to listen to government guidelines and stay home unless absolutely necessary.
