MONTREAL -- Loto-Quebec is suspending ticket sales and closing its terminals across the province to help slow the spread of COVID-19, it announced Friday.

Conformément à notre engagement de se conformer aux mesures émises par le gouvernement, @lotoquebec suspendra la vente de loteries & procédera le plus rapidement possible à la fermeture des terminaux de vente, chez les détaillants et dans les kiosques. pic.twitter.com/bKRvDE7kkz — Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) March 20, 2020

Coordination with other provinces to work out inter-provincial lotteries is in the works.

Online purchases will still be available, and all ticket sales thus far will remain valid.

Loto-Quebec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie urged the public in a tweet on Friday to listen to government guidelines and stay home unless absolutely necessary.