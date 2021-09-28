MONTREAL -- If you have an old lottery ticket in your wallet, pocket or somewhere in your house, you may want to get it validated -- you could be a millionaire.

In fact, Loto-Québec is looking for three millionaires who have yet to claim their prizes.

The first $1,000,000 winner, a MaxMillions ticket, was drawn on June 8 in Montreal with numbers 21 29 30 35 41 42 45.

The second prize, a Lotto Max ticket, was drawn on June 22 in Outaouais with numbers 04 18 21 27 32 38 44.

The third, a Grand prize, was drawn on Oct. 9 in Laval-des-Rapides with numbers 7746780.

There is also one unclaimed MaxMillions (group) prize of $100,000, drawn on June 1 in Capitale-Nationale with numbers 25 36 38 41 46 49 50.

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their money.

Unclaimed money is redistributed to players in the form of special draws and bonus prizes.

A list of all unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more can be found on the Loto-Québec website.