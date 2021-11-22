MONTREAL -- The Quebec minister in charge of the fight against racism said the government will correct an ad campaign that some criticized was not inclusive of anglophones.

A series of simple, 15-second ads were released Monday as part of a campgin to raise awareness about racism and to promote inclusion for all Quebecers, but some felt left out by the language used in the videos.

“A group of young Black people gathered in a park at night are called: Friends” reads a narrator in one the videos as five people are seen mingling near a park bench after dusk.

But in the French version of the same ad, “Friends” was translated as “des amis québécois,” which, to some, implied that the people in the English video were not considered Quebecers.

Benoit Charette, the minister responsible for the fight against racism in Quebec, unveiled the new campaign Monday but was swiftly challenged on it.

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), an umbrella organization representing English community organizations, questioned why “Quebecers” wasn’t used in the video in the first place and wondered how the government thought the omission would go unnoticed.

The QCGN said in a statement to CTV News Monday evening that, “The word Quebecer describes very well our belonging to this province, like French-speaking Quebecers. It is truly a refusal to recognize our identity as an integral part of Quebec.”

Jennifer Maccarone, the Quebec Liberal party’s critic for diversity and inclusion, was also critical of the lack of “tact” from Minister Charette, saying on Twitter, “It’s sad that being a Quebecer cannot be translated into another language. Aren't anglophones Quebecers in their own right? Isn't the primary goal to bring everyone together?!”

Manque de tact de la part de @CharetteB ?

Désolant qu’être Québécois ne puisse être traduit dans une autre langue.

Les anglophones ne sont-ils pas des https://t.co/H8SaaYSdYK à part entière?

Le but premier n’est-il pas de rassembler tous.tes ?! #PolQc https://t.co/dhDj4DY98j — Jennifer Maccarone Députée/MNA (@JMaccarone) November 23, 2021

Other people were also questioning the messaging in the English video on Twitter.

this is what the CAQ govt thinks " English Quebecers! If you're French, you're a Quebecois! https://t.co/P39QPnmG4V If you're English apparently you aren't a Quebecer but a friend. https://t.co/i5EzcfQg0l Didn't Mr. Skeete say everyone is a Quebecer? Not according to govt ads. — Johnny Barone ���� (@JohnnyBarone1) November 22, 2021

Alors pourquoi avoir enlevé le mot « québécois »? https://t.co/BzLeRWN8jR pic.twitter.com/GUEHW5VIoy — Mell ��⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@Mielly007) November 22, 2021

@francoislegault @PaulPlamondon Pourquoi dans la version anglaise de ces pubs remplace-t-on le mot '' Québécois '' par '' Friends '' . Voulez-vous dire que aux anglos qu'être québécois c'est honteux ? Fight Against Racism - Friends https://t.co/yLk4ouVzol via @YouTube — Rene Gagne (@renegagne) November 22, 2021

Charette acknowledged the anti-anglophone sentiment in the ads and said after consulting with his language advisers, the videos will be changed.

In a tweet written in French, he said the term “Quebecers” was not used because it was deemed as “less inclusive.”

“Today's reactions show us that this was not the best solution,” he said.

In a subsequent post, the minister said the language in the English version will be modified. “All citizens of Quebec are Quebeckers, regardless of their language,” he added, also in French.

Après discussions avec notre responsable des relations avec les communautés anglophones @Cskeete, nous avons demandé à ce qu’on modifie la pub en anglais. Tous les citoyens du Québec sont des Québécois, peu importe leur langue. Il a toujours été clair pour ns que c’était le cas. — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) November 23, 2021

The video came out in response to one of the 25 recommendations from the Groupe d'action contre le racisme report called "Le racisme au Québec : tolérance zéro," which was published last December.

The new ad campaign was released Monday on TV, in newspapers, and online. All of the videos are available on Youtube.

The government appears to have made the same gaffe in all four videos that are part of the campaign. For example, in another one, the narrator says: “In Quebec, a tattooed man of Latin American origins running down the street is called: a neighbour.”

But in French, that person is called “un voisin québécois.”

But that’s not the only thing that was seen as problematic in the awareness campaign.

The QCGN said the campaign relies on stereotypes “that risk fueling divisions, rather than dispelling them.”

In a news release to announce the campaign, Charette said the government has “a duty to ensure that everyone living in Quebec feels at home there.”

“Quebec is a welcoming and inclusive society and, in any case, we cannot tolerate that a person suffer prejudice because of their ethnic origins,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

“The entire population must mobilize now in order to put an end to prejudices. "