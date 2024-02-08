Lorraine Klaasen reflects on strength, family ahead of Montreal show
Forty years of performing and Lorraine Klaasen doesn’t miss a beat.
The South African singer returns to Montreal on Feb. 10 as part of the 'Festival Nuits D’Afrique; Women of the world raise their voices,' concert, happening at the Fairmount Theatre.
"I was one of the first artists to perform at the festival, and so I think it’s appropriate and much appreciated that they wanted to celebrate this 40th with me."
Music is in her DNA. She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Thandie Klaasen, whose legendary career includes being one of Nelson Mandela’s favourite performers.
"I've inherited this wonderful gift from my mother Thandie Klaasen who passed away seven years ago," she said.
Lorraine’s mother was a victim of an attack in the 1970s, when her career was thriving.
"They burned my mother in the face, and they threw, not acid, but petrol. Through her perseverance and through her strength, she showed tragedy can strike anyone, but it’s how you handle it," she said.
It's that same strength that Lorraine admires most about her mother, and she carries that with her when she takes the stage.
"The stage is a wonderful place to express those emotions. I am also paying tribute to my mom through my music, maybe one or two of my favourite songs," she said.
Klaasen will be receiving her own tribute, being named one of the 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women.
"I'm quite honoured, I must acknowledge that. Honoured for this wonderful honour and to be among other women of colour that have blazed the path for so many," she said.
The singer's career has taken her all over the world, and she says Montreal will always be dear to her heart.
"Montreal is diverse, (with) different cultures, nationalities, we are so spoiled. You don't have to travel to South Africa, I’m right here!" she said.
Klaasen hinted she'll be making a return really soon.
"Summertime, we will jazz things up, hopefully," she said.
