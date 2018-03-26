

CTV Montreal





Victims of domestic abuse in Longueuil may start feeling a bit safer, as the city rolled out a new alarm system geared specifically towards them on Monday.

Carmen, the first person to receive the new alarm, asked not to have her last name used for her own safety. She said that once her ex-partner gets out of prison, she’s convinced he will try to get in contact with her and the device is helping her feel safer in her own home with her six-year-old child.

Longueil police said the panic-button style alarm will be distributed to those deemed eligible and at-risk. That will be determined by shelters and support networks for victims.

The device is also meant to streamline the emergency response system.

“It’s like an elderly person who has a panic button for health issues,” said Longueil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos. “She activates the panic button and automatically a call is lodged with 911, with information being put out on computer screens. We’ll know exactly the address, me might know the victim’s ex-husband’s name and his car. So when police officers arrive at the address they can locate the suspect faster.”

Over 1,000 cases of domestic violence were reported to Longueil police last year alone.