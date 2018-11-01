

CTV Montreal





The city of Longueuil will dump up to 150 million litres of sewage into the St. Lawrence river between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.

In this case the untreated waste water will be dumped while the city is making repairs to its sewage system.

Opposition spokesperson Francis Dubreuil said the broken pipe lies at the bottom of the river between a South Shore pumping station and a water treatment plant on Ile Charron.

Government officials said this is the best time of year to dump sewage because fish are not spawning -- and because the rate of water flowing through the river remains high.

Booms and collector nets will be used to catch some debris.

The city of Longueuil is providing more information Thursday afternoon.

Sewage dumping extremely common in Canada

Three years ago the city of Montreal came under criticism for dumping 4.9 billion litres of sewage into the river while it repaired a collector system in four days.

The environmental effect was, however, judged to be minimal, limited to an area about 250 metres wide and 10 km downstream.

Water tests showed that bacterial levels were back to normal just four days after the work was completed.

Fecal coliform tests in nearby Repentigny showed no change during and after the dump.

As gross as it sounds, Montreal's scheduled dump was barely a drop in the bucket compared to how much untreated wastewater is poured into waterways on a daily basis in Canada.

In 2017 alone, municipalities spilled, leaked, or dumped 215 billion litres of sewage into waterways; in 2013 towns in Quebec dumped raw sewage into the St. Lawrence on 45,000 separate occasions.

Throughout Canada more than one trillion litres of sewage was flushed into waterways over the past five years.